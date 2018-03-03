Police constable stabbed to death in Pretoria

Tswane – A police constable has died, and his colleague is recovering in hospital, after they were attacked while on duty late on Friday night.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the officers were busy with stop and search operations at the corner of Leyds and Esselen streets in Sunnyside, Pretoria, just after 23:00 when they were attacked by unknown men.



“Preliminary reports indicate that the two constables were conducting stop-and-search duties in the area when they were attacked by the suspect(s) who then fled the scene,” she said.



Peters said a 34-year-old male constable had succumbed to injuries at the hospital, while the 41-year-old male was in a stable condition in hospital.



She said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation and a case of murder and attempted murder had been opened.



“The management of the South African Police Service in Gauteng is saddened by the death of yet another on-duty member, and prays for the speedy recovery of the member in hospital,” she said.



Peters asked for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have knowledge of the identity or whereabouts of the suspects(s) to come forward and report to Sunnyside or their nearest police station, or to call the Crimestop 08600 10111.

