 

Police crack down on men found with 143 SA IDs, 37 Sassa cards, 81 bank cards

2017-12-25 18:39

Nation Nyoka

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Johannesburg - Police authorities have arrested four men in Prieska in the Northern Cape on Monday for various crimes, including money laundering and drug possession.

The first suspect was arrested in connection with the alleged possession of a gas pistol, money laundering, and the unlawful possession of ammunition.

"The suspect was found in possession of 143 South African identity documents, two SA identity application papers, 37 Sassa pension cards, 32 FNB cards, 39 Standard Bank cards, four Capitec bank cards, six Post Office bank cards, 15 account cards from different retail shops, 19 rounds of ammunition [and] one camouflaged army trouser,” police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, at another house in the small town, a suspect was found in possession of R10 200 in cash, Sassa pension cards and cards from different banks, including Absa and Standard Bank.

Another suspect was found in possession of R10 000 worth of tik, mandrax, and khat. Police also confiscated R620 from the suspect.

In a separate incident, police arrested a suspected for being in possession of what was believed to be a stolen Samsung sound system and as mandrax tablets.

All four are to appear in court soon.

