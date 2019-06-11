 

Police discover bodies of two men in Magnolia Park

2019-06-11 18:19

Alex Mitchley

Police have launched a manhunt following the discovery of two bodies in Magnolia Park, Pretoria, over the weekend.

According to police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela, the first body was found on Saturday and the second on Sunday.

Another body was also found in a veld near the Mears Park Train Station, also in Muckleneuk, two weeks ago.

Magnolia Park and Mears Park Train Station are in close proximity to one another.

Mavimbela said it was believed that victims were homeless, and it appeared they were murdered in the same way.

"Though the deceased were found to have suffered blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds to the upper body, the motive behind the killings and their identities remain subject to an investigation," Mavimbela said in a statement.

"Sunnyside police have launched a manhunt and deployed among others, forensic experts, multiple informers and intelligence networks following the discovery of the third body of a homeless man at Muckelneuck's Magnolia Park in Tshwane on Sunday."

Mavimbela added that police are investigating cases of murder and appealed to anyone who may have information to contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

