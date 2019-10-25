 

Police divers join intensified search for missing Southern Cape mother, daughter

2019-10-25 11:39

Kamva Somdyala

Scanning the ocean for the missing people. (Supplied by Captain Malcolm Pojie, SAPS)

Scanning the ocean for the missing people. (Supplied by Captain Malcolm Pojie, SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police divers from Mossel Bay have been called in as rescue efforts intensify to find a missing mother and her daughter from Herolds Bay, Southern Cape police said on Friday.

Heidi Scheepers and her two children, Cuzette and Hugo, went missing on Tuesday. Late on Thursday, it was confirmed that the body of 2-year-old Hugo had been recovered.

READ | Body of missing 2-year-old Herolds Bay boy found floating in gorge

Police said his body had been found floating in a gorge.

Heidi, Cuzette and Hugo were reported missing after parting company with father and husband Etienne at a car park in Herolds Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the search would continue on Friday.

"Police divers from the Mossel Bay port of entry have been launched and will patrol the coastline between Mossel Bay and the Wilderness in an attempt to find the mother and daughter," Pojie said.

He thanked all emergency personnel who had worked tirelessly since Tuesday.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that a VW Caravelle believed to belong to Heidi was found at the bottom of a cliff, after a search party noticed tyre tracks near a ledge in Voelklip, Herolds Bay.

Pojie said: "As soon as the tide changes, they will try to recover the vehicle in the hopes of finding them, or at least some sign of what transpired."

Read more on:    george  |  search and rescue  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA to elect interim leader and chair on November 17

2019-10-25 10:01

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: A series of botched surgeries - The heartbreaking claims against Dr Beale
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 12:01 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Langa 11:42 AM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three lucky winners on Thursday 2019-10-24 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 