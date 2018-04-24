 

Police divers recover body after suspected mob killings

2018-04-24 09:32

Jan Bornman

Police divers have recovered a body in a river. (SAPS)

Police divers in the Eastern Cape have recovered the body of a 21-year-old man from the Tsitsa River in Tsolo near Mthatha. His hands were tied behind his back and a bag loaded with rocks was tied to his body.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said divers from East London and Mthatha were summoned on Monday to the river after police received information that two men were killed by a mob at Mbokotwana A/A Gomeni, in Tsolo, and that their bodies had been dumped in the river.

"The search for the second body will continue [on Tuesday]," Koena said.

Koena said the motives for the killings were still unknown, but two murder cases have been opened.

Mthatha acting cluster commander Brigadier Nomawethu Makonza said police would find those responsible.

"We condemn and discourage people that are continuously taking the law into their own hands. We want to warn all those involved that we will arrest them," Makonza said.

Police urged anyone with information to come forward.

