 

Police find man's body hanging in tree, his girlfriend and son stabbed to death

2018-05-11 20:48

Jan Bornman

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Limpopo police have been left horrified after they found the bodies of a 23-year-old woman and her two-year-old son, who were believed to have been stabbed to death by the child's father, before he hung himself.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Mohlaka Mashiane said police in Limpopo condemned the killing.

The 33-year-old was found hanging from a tree on a nearby mountain in Mankweng, north of Polokwane.

Mashiane said police were alerted by a passerby.

"The police and emergency services were called and, on their arrival, he was certified dead," he said.

"Further investigations led the police to his rental house where they made a gruesome discovery."

Mashiane said the bodies of the girlfriend and the toddler were found in a pool of blood. They had multiple stab wounds.

"The police condemn any act of violence perpetrated against women and children and we urge everybody experiencing family problems to consult relevant authorities for assistance," Mashiane said.

