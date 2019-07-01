Police find missing eight-month-old's body in freezer

Free State police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of an eight-month boy in a chest freezer on the premises of the Twelve Apostolic Church last Thursday, a day after he was reported missing.



"We are currently not sure about the circumstances leading to the discovery except that the child was reported missing the previous day," police spokesperson Malebo Khosana told News24 on Monday.

The boy's lifeless body was found last Thursday at 08.30 by a neighbour who was assisting with the search.

This came after his mother, 23-year-old Nthabiseng Molete, had reported her son missing and searched for him the whole night.

The Daily Sun reported that the family suspected foul play as they believed that he was not big enough to get into the fridge by himself.

Molete further told the tabloid that her son had blood coming out of his nose.

The toddler's grandmother, Mamorena Letsholo, told the Daily Sun that she was hurt about what had happened to her grandson.

"Nthabiseng always takes her son with her. I was hurt when I heard the body was found inside the fridge. I hope the murderer will be caught," said the 51-year-old.

Police have since opened an inquest for further investigation.