 

Police find more than R300 000 in boot of Range Rover

2020-04-26 21:49

Nicole McCain

Limpopo police have recovered over R300 000 in alleged stolen cash.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Westenburg Visible Policing and traffic officers stopped a white Range Rover at an intersection next to Emdo Park on Saturday night.

On searching the vehicle, officers discovered a black bag containing a large amount of cash in the boot. Further cash was found inside the spare wheel compartment.

Two men, aged 30, were arrested - and the cash found amounted to R335 000. 

"A case of possession of suspected stolen money was opened. The recovered money will still be subjected to further investigation to establish its origin," said Mojapelo.

One man was also found in possession of a licensed firearm and ammunition.

