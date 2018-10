What To Read Next

Police fired rubber bullets at angry protesters in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

According to JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, a crowd of people protesting against drugs and drug dealers started acting violently and police had to intervene.

"People were attacking suspects and properties," Minnaar said.

Minnaar could not confirm whether anybody had been injured.

"O'Reilley Street is still affected and traffic can't get through," Minnaar told News24.

Videos of the protests circulated on social media on Saturday.

It wasn't clear whether Saturday’s protest could be linked to the "shutdown" protests around Johannesburg.

On Monday, violent protests broke out in Westbury after a 45-year-old woman was killed in gang-related crossfire.

On Friday, there were more protests in Ennerdale and Eldorado Park.

Minnaar said police were monitoring the situation in Hillbrow.