Police have fired stun grenades at hundreds of protesters outside the Circuit High Court sitting in Knysna in the Western Cape, SABC reported on Thursday.

This is reportedly where three accused are expected to appear in connection with the murder of ANC councillor Victor Molosi in July last year.

Molosi, 50, who was the Ward 8 councillor, was shot at several times in Concordia on July 23 and died on arrival at hospital, News24 reported.



He had apparently been on his way from a school governing body meeting at Concordia High School when a gunman approached him. The gunman fired several shots, hitting him in the head.

According to SABC News, one of the accused is former local independent councillor Velile Waxa.



Waxa was granted R10 000 bail after a successful High Court appeal last week, Knysna Plett Herald reported.

Angry community members had threatened to "make Knysna ungovernable" if Waxa's bail is not revoked, SABC reported.

Waxa's co-accused are Mawande Makhala and Vela Patrick Dumile.

On Twitter, the Knysna municipality announced that it would be closing its offices "as a precautionary measure" for the remainder of the day. It also postponed a council meeting that was scheduled for Thursday.