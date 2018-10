What To Read Next

Police have fired stun grenades at MyCiti bus drivers on strike in the Cape Town CBD.

MyCiti bus drivers in Cape Town embarked on an "illegal or wildcat strike" on Monday morning, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport Brett Herron said.

At least 10 stun grenades were let off just after 13:00 at the circle near Adderley Street and Hans Strijdom Avenue.

A News24 journalist has just arrived on scene.

Disgruntled #MyCiti employees face-off with police force on Adderley St. “You are not able to protect the poor,” says protester to police force on the scene @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/StUEVsyS4X — Kelvin Suddason (@KelvinSuddason) October 15, 2018

“We were just singing. We did not do anything. This is a peaceful protest and the police threw tear gas at us,” says protester #Mycitiprotest @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/DRvJoKmD8n — Kelvin Suddason (@KelvinSuddason) October 15, 2018

Earlier on Monday, Herron said there were reports that drivers were intimidating those who were at work and that they were blocking the red roads.

According to the latest tweet by @MyCiTiBus, various routes across the city remain unavailable.

Law enforcement was attending to the situation and Herron said they would keep commuters updated.

"I must apologise to commuters who will be affected this morning and who will struggle to get to and from work if the strike persists."

More to follow.