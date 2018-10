12 suspects arrested in Midrand on Friday. It is alleged that they were planning a CIT heist. (Supplied)

Following a tip-off from Crime Intelligence, police thwarted the plans of 12 men who were allegedly in the midst of panning a cash-in-transit robbery on Friday afternoon.

According to police, a tracking team comprising of Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, forensic experts and other units acted on the information and pounced on the suspects who were arrested at a house in Midrand.

"A multi-disciplinary operation was conducted in which 12 suspects were arrested," said national police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo.

"They were found in possession of three firearms, two rifles and a pistol and several rounds of ammunition.

"The team also recovered six hijacked vehicles – a bakkie and five sedans."

Naidoo described the bust as a major breakthrough, particularly as it was a proactive effort by law enforcement agencies to combat cash-in-transit robberies in the country.

South Africans 'fed up'

"These criminals should now be wary that we are making significant inroads to prevent and combat their criminal operations."

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole said this was not the first time that police had acted proactively by arresting syndicates before they actually commit a robbery and it would not be the last if the crimes persist.

"It is clear that the nation is fed up with crime and they are increasingly teaming up with us as law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to book," said Sitole.

A docket of conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles is being registered.

The 12 suspects are expected to appear in the Midrand Magistrate's Court on Monday.