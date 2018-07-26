 

Police gather DNA, ballistic evidence in Kelly Chetty murder

2018-07-26 14:44

Kaveel Singh

The scene of the hijack (Supplied by Kyle van Reenen)

The 30-year-old man accused of murdering a Durban father in full view of his family has to spend more time behind bars while police continue their investigation.

Sphamandla Buthelezi‚ a KwaMashu men's hostel resident‚ appeared briefly before Magistrate Mahomed Motala in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday where his matter was postponed to September 28.

Police will still have to process DNA and ballistic evidence before Buthelezi's next court appearance. 

Buthelezi is one of three who allegedly attacked Kelly Chetty outside a store in Avoca while he was on his way to buy vegetables.

The three men allegedly robbed a nearby tuck shop and were attempting to flee when they allegedly attempted to steal Kelly's red VW Golf R.

Chetty was shot and killed in full view of his wife and two children.

Buthelezi and his cohorts then allegedly hijacked another vehicle and fled the scene.

Police officers were on the trail of the armed robbers the day after Chetty's death when a shootout ensued between police and the hijackers.

Two suspects were killed during the shootout.

Brigadier Jay Naicker previously said: "The suspects attempted to flee from police and crashed their vehicle into a house. There was an exchange of gunfire between police and the armed robbers at the scene and two of the suspects were fatally wounded in the gun battle."

Buthelezi was arrested at the Poly Clinic in KwaMashu where he had apparently sought treatment after the shootout.

Kelly was killed in the same week that 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj was shot dead in Chatsworth when hijackers attempted to steal her father's car.

