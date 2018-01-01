Police helicopter crashes in Drakensberg

What To Read Next

Durban – A South African Police Service (SAPS) helicopter crashed in Drakensberg near Cathedral Peak on Monday afternoon while searching for a missing hiker, KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said the aircraft's four passengers escaped unharmed.

"They've only suffered slight injuries and have not been taken to hospital," Gwala told News24.

Police and the South African Airforce (SAFF) have been deployed to the scene.

Gwala could not clarify whether windy conditions played a role in the aircraft's crash. The cause was being investigated.

The hiker, who had gone missing over the weekend, has not yet been located.