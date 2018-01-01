 

Police helicopter crashes in Drakensberg

2018-01-01 17:18

James de Villiers

Durban – A South African Police Service (SAPS) helicopter crashed in Drakensberg near Cathedral Peak on Monday afternoon while searching for a missing hiker, KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed. 

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said the aircraft's four passengers escaped unharmed. 

"They've only suffered slight injuries and have not been taken to hospital," Gwala told News24. 

Police and the South African Airforce (SAFF) have been deployed to the scene. 

Gwala could not clarify whether windy conditions played a role in the aircraft's crash. The cause was being investigated.

The hiker, who had gone missing over the weekend, has not yet been located. 

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two dead in Table Mountain climbing incident

2018-01-01 22:51

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks

Incredible drone footage showing the almost magical New Year’s Eve fireworks exploding above the Peruvian city of Lima.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
New couples should only see each other twice a week
Why are you attracted to women who look like your mother?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 15:23 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Cape Town 08:07 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday December 30 2017-12-30 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 