 

Police horses attacked by pitbull

2018-06-24 12:02

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

A police horse receives medical attention after being attacked by a pit bull (Supplied by SAPS)

Video

Two police horses were attacked by a pitbull while patrolling with their police riders in Port Elizabeth on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the horses, Thunder and Lorika, were attacked by a black pitbull at around 13:20, while they were patrolling at the corners of Kraai and Caledon Streets in the Sherwood area.

She said the dog had come out of nowhere and surprised the horses, jumping as high as the horses' flanks and biting both on the rear. 

"One of the riders was thrown off his horse as the horse reacted to the surprise attack."

Naidu said both horses had received several stitches at a nearby veterinary clinic before being sedated and returned to their stables, while the rider was taken to hospital for treatment.

The owner of the dog was traced and police were informed that the dog had escaped from the yard and had not returned.

Naidu said a case of malicious injury to property and vicious dog at large had been opened at SAPS Kabega Park.

