Free State police are searching for five armed men who robbed Manyokeng High School in Wesselsbron of valuable items on Sunday.

"Two security officers were officially on duty at Monyakeng High School when they were overpowered by five unknown men wearing balaclavas, and one of them had a firearm, while others had pangas," Captain Stephen Thakeng explained in a statement on Tuesday.

"The security officers were tied up - both their hands and feet - with wires. These suspects then went to the storeroom and [used a] grinder to gain entrance [to the safe]," he added.

The men got away with laptops, tablets, iPads, televisions and camera equipment.

Police are investigating a case of business burglary and have called on anyone with information that can lead to the arrests of the suspects to come forward.