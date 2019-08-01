Police hunt for 4 men after Free State school robbed of laptops, computers

Free State police have launched a manhunt after four men made off with laptops, computers and other valuables at the Seqhobong High School in Kutlwanong on Wednesday.

The four men, after making off with the items, forced the security guard at the school into the car they were travelling in - a silver sedan with a Lesotho number plate. They later dumped the security guard on Kroonstad Road.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said that, at about 01:30 on Wednesday, the security guard who was stationed at the school gates was approached by the men.

"They overpowered him and forced him inside the vehicle and forced their way into the administrative block of the school," he said.

After making off with two laptops, two computers, one projector and a microwave, they took off with the security guard in the car, before dumping him on Kroonstad Road, "where he was kicked and robbed of his cellphone".

According to Thakeng, the deputy principal of the school was at the police station to report the incident when the security guard arrived and relayed what had happened.

Residents have been urged to be on the lookout for the car and the occupants.

A case of business burglary and kidnapping has been registered for investigation.

Anyone with information leading to arrests is requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Marlene Scott of Odendaalsrus police on cellphone number 074 699 6671.



