 

Police hunt for gunmen after 2 men killed in suspected taxi violence in Ekurhuleni

2020-02-22 19:08

Alex Mitchley

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The death of two men on Friday evening, in what is believed to be taxi-related violence in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, has led to a massive police manhunt for the gunmen.

According to police, a white Hyundai X35 carrying an unknown number of occupants, approached a taxi squad car driving along and Modjadji Street and the occupants opened fire.

The four occupants of the taxi squad car were collecting taxi money from the taxi owners, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said in a statement.

"Three people were shot, two of whom were declared dead on the scene. One was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition and the fourth victim was unharmed. Both the deceased were men," Makhubele said.

Police have opened two cases of murder and one of attempted murder.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela urged investigators to ensure that the perpetrators were found and brought to book.

AK-47 and pistol cartridges

In a separate statement, the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport said police recovered several spent AK-47 and pistol cartridges at the scene.

The department added that there was a second, unrelated shooting in Cosmo City, north of Johannesburg, on Friday evening, which was also allegedly taxi related.

"In Cosmo City, police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a man was wounded during a shootout near Cosmo Mall last night," the statement read.

"With the assistance of the community police managed to arrest one suspect who was in possession of an unlicensed firearm, while another assailant managed to escape the scene and is still at large."

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, condemned both incidents.

"The loss of a life due to senseless violence is unacceptable. I would also like to wish a speedy recovery to those who are in hospital. These incidents of violence undermine the progress we have made in collaboration with the Gauteng taxi industry," Mamabolo said.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Zuma says he is not running from the law: 'If our ANC govt finds me guilty, I will go to jail'

2020-02-22 18:06

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'We are not protected as you are Mr President - our children are doing the dying’
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:17 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto winner bags a whopping R400K 2020-02-21 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 