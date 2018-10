What To Read Next

The hunt is on for the gunmen who shot dead a 50-year-old police captain in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole put in place a 72-hour activation plan after the officer was shot at about 02:30 in Tshiwula Street in New Brighton.

His identity is being withheld until his next of kin has been informed.

The officer was stationed at the police's Protection and Security Services in King William's Town and he had been temporarily deployed to New Brighton, national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

In a statement, Naidoo said investigations so far indicated that "the member was shot multiple times in his head and his service pistol was taken".

The motive for the killing was also under investigation.

Naidoo added that the activation plan entailed the mobilisation of critical resources, including Crime Intelligence, forensic experts, the Hawks and tactical teams.

This is to make sure that no crucial evidence and intelligence would be lost, he said.

Sithole has appealed to anyone who has information about the killing to come forward.

"All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous."