 

Police hunt for man who defrauded drought-stricken farmers

2020-03-07 10:46

Nicole McCain

Stefanus Gerhardus Muller, who may be able to assist police in their investigation. (Supplied by SAPS)

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for an alleged fraudster preying on drought-stricken farmers.

Officers are searching for a middle-aged man who is wanted on several charges of fraud he allegedly committed in the Modimolle policing area, and some places in Gauteng, between September 2011 and February 2019.

The suspect allegedly defrauded farmers by pretending to be selling lucerne bales to those experiencing drought on their farms and demanded deposits of thousands of rands.

However, after receiving the deposits he "vanished without delivering the products", said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

He has been linked to other alleged fraud cases in Modimolle and Randburg, and an alleged assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm in Modjadjiskloof.

"Police followed up leads about this suspect after receiving a tip-off from members of the community. He was traced at his hide out around Brits in the North West on Monday but managed to escape," said Mojapelo

The suspect was last seen collecting his children from school and has since disappeared.

"The police are requesting Stefanus Gerhardus Muller, 32, to avail himself at Modimolle Police Station or at the nearest police station to assist with investigations in this matter," says Mojapelo.

Police investigations are still underway and anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Amanda Rossouw on 071 133 8524 or the Crime stop number 08600 10111 or contact the nearest police station.

