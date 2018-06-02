Police hunt for men accused of raping women seeking lift and girl who was on her way to school

Western Cape police have appealed to the public to assist them in tracking down two men for two separate rape incidents.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said the first suspect was linked to an incident which occurred in Delft in May.

"The Delft Family Violence, Children Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are seeking the assistance of the public in locating the suspect depicted in the identikit who is wanted for rape," he said.

Van Wyk said the incident had occurred at around 01:00 on May 13, when two women had sought a lift from the Italian House shebeen in Delft South to Khayelitsha.

He said a silver grey Avanza had stopped and the driver had agreed to give them a lift, but had then driven off with the women.

He said both women had then been raped by the driver and another man who had been in the vehicle.

Van Wyk said anyone who recognised the man in the identikit, or who had information that could assist the police were requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Ashley Johnson on 073 384 1157 or 021 918 3689.





The suspects that police are looking for. (Supplied)

In a separate case, Van Wyk said the Mfuleni police were also trying to locate a man depicted in an identikit, who was being sought in connection with the rape of a seven-year-old.

Van Wyk said according to information, the girl had been approached by the man on May, 11 at around 07:30, while she was on her way to school in Nqilo Street near Corner House Chilas in Extension 3.

He said the man had allegedly dragged the girl into a field where he then raped her.

Van Wyk said the man later returned with the girl, who was crying.

"When the community enquired from him why the child was crying , the suspect allegedly told them that she did not want to go to school," he said.

Van Wyk said a community member had noted the girl's appearance and had flagged down a police van, which resulted in the man fleeing the scene.

Van Wyk said anyone who saw the suspect with the crying child, or who had information relating to the case, was requested to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Tino Plaatjies on 082 234 1725 or 082 522 1047 or the Crime Stop line on 08600 10111.

