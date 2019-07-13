 

Police hunt for people of interest in Philippi murders, multiple rewards offered

2019-07-13 14:47

News24 Correspondent

PICS: Heavy police presence in streets of Philippi ahead of army deployment

Police patrol the gang-ridden streets of Philippi ahead of South African National Defence Force's deployment to help clamp down on Cape Town's gang infested areas.

A reward has been offered for information on people of interest in connection with the recent murder cases in Philippi East, in which 13 people were killed.

Provincial Organised Crime Unit detectives have requested the public’s help in tracing six people of interest:

 - Siphenkosi Gwazekhaya, also known as "Bhoyoyo";

 - Shane Madolo;

 - Thamsanqa Lande;

 - Lubabalo Phethelo;

 - Onke Thafu; and

 - Oyam Hlamu, also known as "Mashesha".

"Western Cape SAPS is offering a reward valued at R70 000 to anyone who knows the whereabouts of any of the sought people. The reward is offered per person [successfully] traced," said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

On Friday, July 5, the bodies of six young women, aged between 18 and 26, were discovered in the Marcus Garvey area.

On Saturday, July 6, the bodies of three men were found in a house in Lower Crossroads. Eight cartridges were believed to have been found at the scene.

That night, three men were gunned down in a shooting at a tavern in Lower Crossroads. Two died – one from a bullet wound to the head, and the other from a gunshot to his upper body. The third victim was shot in the stomach and survived, sources said.

Multiple incidents

Two other murder cases were opened during the same weekend. One was a man who had been stabbed in his head and upper body. The other was a woman whose lifeless body was found behind a shack after she had been stabbed.

Following the fatalities, police initiated a 72-hour action plan, News24 previously reported, which entailed a lockdown and operations in the area, conducted by public order police, the K9 Unit and Flying Squad members.

Rwexana confirmed that, although the various cases have not yet been linked, the search for people of interest is "for all the cases".

On Saturday, a heavy police presence was implemented in parts of Cape Town under Operation Lockdown, an integrated crime fighting initiative.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the people of interest, or with information that could assist the Philippi East investigation, is requested to contact Brigadier Bhekie Khumalo on 082 556 8642 or 021 467 6140.

