Police hunt gunmen who robbed international students at a pre-school in Mamelodi

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for gunmen following a robbery at a pre-school in Mamelodi-East, Tshwane on Monday.



"Preliminary reports indicate that on Monday after midday, a group of 19 international students and two professors, arrived at Viva Foundation School in Mamelodi East for an outreach programme.



"It is alleged that a group of not less than five armed suspects accosted the visitors and robbed them of personal belongings including: laptops, cellphones, cameras, passports, plane tickets, bags and US dollars," police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in a statement on Monday.

A school staff member was assaulted by the robbers during the crime, while a member of the public was struck by a stray bullet by the suspects who allegedly fired shots as they fled the scene.

No further details relating to the wounded person was immediately available.

Police management in the province have since condemned the incident and also committed that law enforcement will find and bring the suspects to book.



"This blatant disrespect for the law to a point of not caring about the safety of little children of this particular pre-school, is a blatant attack on, and undermining the authority of the State.

"Police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that these suspects are found and brought to book," said Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said.

Police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information leading to the suspects' arrest.