 

Police hunt man in shootout during attempted cash-in-transit heist

2019-05-21 14:27

Ntwaagae Seleka

Police. (Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Police. (Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Police are urging anyone who has information of the whereabouts of a gunshot victim, who was involved in the attempted robbery of two cash-in-transit vehicles in the North West on Monday evening, to come forward. 

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the robbers fled empty-handed but managed to disappear with their accomplice, who was critically injured during a shootout with guards in Phokeng, outside Rustenburg in the North West.

"Last night at about 18:00, two cash-in-transit vehicles were attacked by a group of armed robbers on [the] R565, Boshoek within the Phokeng policing area. The guards bravely fought back and during the ensuing gun battle, one suspect was shot. The suspect appeared to have been critically wounded as [he] was bleeding profusely.

"The wounded suspect was removed from the scene by his accomplices. No money was taken. We are appealing to anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the wounded suspect to please contact our toll-free Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidence," he said.

