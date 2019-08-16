Police investigate after woman allegedly pepper-sprayed while breastfeeding baby in car

A Vanderbijlpark woman was pepper-sprayed in her car while she breastfed her baby because another motorist didn't like the way she had parked, EWN reported on Friday.

Itumeleng Tsoeu reportedly said that she was parked at the Vaal Mall on Monday when an angry woman, a passenger in a double cab bakkie, hurled insults at her for her vehicle not being properly parked in her bay.

She told the publication that the woman had reached for her bag and threatened to "shoot you and your baboon", before pepper-spraying her while she fed her 4-month-old infant.

READ | 'Go away', lawyer tells Vicki Momberg after she dumps him, then changes her mind

Tsoeu said the vehicle then sped off, with the two women inside laughing, after she jumped out of the car in fear for her safety.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed the incident to News24 on Friday.

He said an assault case was opened.

"We are investigating the circumstances. No arrests have yet been made."

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter