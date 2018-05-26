 

Police investigate another case of crimen injuria after anti-coloured Facebook slurs

2018-05-26 20:09

Jeanette Chabalala

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Western Cape police are investigating another case of crime injuria after a white woman posted anti-coloured slurs on social media following the race debacle which involves SuperSport analyst Ashwin Willemse

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed to News24 that the case was opened on Friday and no arrests have been made.

According to reports, the case was opened by the Khoisan Defiance Campaign at the Laaiplek police station.

Following a conflict that saw Willemse walk off set after an apparent disagreement with fellow presenters Nick Mallett and Naas Botha, the woman took to Facebook and posted: "You are the product of black mixed with white. You hotnots aren’t even mentioned in the Bible because you weren’t there. It was the common whites who you hate so much that made you with blacks. 

"You are always ‘proud to be coloured’ like you always say, but you still go and force yourselves on white men and white women and marry the common ones. Because you must be common to marry a hotnot. So go and think about where your offspring comes from. You are the product of the white man." 

Willemse had told Mallett and Botha live in studio that he could not "work with people that undermine other people".

In a separate case in March this year, the Randburg Magistrate's Court sentenced former real estate agent Vicki Momberg to an effective two years in prison for her racist tirade in 2016. 

The court sentenced her to three years, with one year suspended. That year was suspended for a period of three years on the condition that she did not commit the offence again.

She was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria on November 3, 2017, in connection with her rant, which started when she lashed out at a black police officer who had helped her after an alleged smash-and-grab incident in Northriding, Johannesburg.

In a video clip that went viral, Momberg could be heard complaining about the "calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg.

