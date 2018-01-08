 

Police investigate conflicting statements following death of farm worker

2018-01-08 23:15
(Image shared on Twitter)

(Image shared on Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Police are investigating why conflicting statements were sent out over a shooting incident at Tarlton, close to Krugersdorp, after it was confirmed that a security guard, not a farmer as initially stated, was involved in the incident.

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told Netwerk24 that the investigation was launched after Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela and the Tarlton police station issued conflicting statements on the incident.

The man, who worked as a tractor driver at Bartlett Eggs Farm in Tarlton according to the Gauteng Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile’s office, was shot and killed on Saturday, allegedly after he drove the farm’s tractor to the Matshelapata informal settlement.

“The man was allegedly riding on a tractor from his place of employment to his place of residence at Matshelapata when he was followed by the security officers,” said Lucky Matome, spokesperson for the Tarlton police in a press statement.

Makhubela on Monday morning told News24 that a farm worker was allegedly killed by a farmer after allegedly stealing a tractor on Saturday, but on Monday afternoon the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said a security official is believed to be involved in the murder.

Peters confirmed that it was a security officer who was involved in the incident and not the farmer or farm owner and said a new statement might be issued on Tuesday morning to clarify the incident.

Makhubela said he was unable to confirm the identity of the suspect, but has rushed to Tarlton police station to clarify the details surrounding the incident after receiving reports that a security guard was involved.

He said an update would be issued on Monday evening, but could not be reached by News24 again.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw told News24 that PWJ Durant appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday morning for the farm worker's murder.

The matter was postponed to next Monday for a bail application.

Maile is expected to visit the family of the deceased on Tuesday morning to pay his condolences.

Read more on:    npa  |  johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Thousands seeking last-minute higher education admissions, portal shows

2018-01-08 22:04

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
UJ system shutdown due to incompetence, says Sasco acting chair
 

Bitcoin's mysterious creator one of world's richest!

Who is Satoshi Nakamoto, now part of the world's rich list?

 
 

You won't want to miss...

The Grand Tour is back - and we LOVE IT!
This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world
WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:36 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 16:17 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 6 2018-01-06 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 