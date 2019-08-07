Police investigating a case of murder after two burned bodies found

North West police are investigating a case of murder after two charred bodies were discovered in Mmakgori village, Tshidilamolomo, Mahikeng, on Wednesday.



The police were called to the scene at approximately 07:00 and upon arrival they found a burned out double cab bakkie.

"They found a severely burned body of a man lying on the ground next to the bakkie. Inside the bakkie, a body that was burnt beyond recognition was found lying on the rear passenger seat," police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said in a statement on Wednesday.

The police suspect the body on the ground is that of a 29-year-old electrical contract employee.

He was last seen on Tuesday evening with his girlfriend who is from Majemantsho village.

"At this stage, the police cannot rule out the possibility that the body of the person, who was found lying on the rear seat of the vehicle, might have been killed first," Tselanyane said.

