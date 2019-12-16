Police investigating after 'kill the boer' painted on farmer's burning vehicle

The farmer discovered his vehicle had been vandalised and set alight. (Twitter/@ConCaracal)

Police in the North-West have launched an investigation after a Buffelspoort farmer's bakkie was set alight and vandalised.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani on Monday said they were investigating malicious damage to property.

"The 38-year-old victim heard his dog barking and went to investigate. He saw his vehicle burning. He alerted the police. No arrests have been made."

In November, an elderly couple were hacked with pangas and their middle-aged son was shot in the leg during a farm attack near Nelspruit, Mpumalanga in the early hours of the morning.

Four men managed to enter the house through a window while the elderly couple and their son were asleep. Once the suspects were inside, they accosted the elderly couple, demanding money and attacked them with pangas.

Their son woke up during the commotion and intervened, armed with his firearm. During an exchange of fire, their son was shot in the leg, but he managed to shoot one of the suspects.