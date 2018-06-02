Police investigating death of mother, father and infant in Gauteng

Police are investigating the circumstances around the death of three family members from the Itireleng informal settlement in Laudium, Gauteng, who were found on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson Constable Tumisang Moloto said police had been called to the scene shortly after 19:00 of Friday evening.

They found the bodies of a man and woman lying on the floor of the main room, while an infant was found in the bedroom.

Moloto said there were no visible injuries on any of them, and all three were declared dead by paramedics at the scene.

Moloto said Laudium police had launched an investigation into the deaths to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident and an inquest docket had been opened.

He said a post-mortem was being conducted and police were hoping it would give a clearer indication as to what happened.

