 

Police investigating death of mother, father and infant in Gauteng

2018-06-02 11:07

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police are investigating the circumstances around the death of three family members from the Itireleng informal settlement in Laudium, Gauteng, who were found on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson Constable Tumisang Moloto said police had been called to the scene shortly after 19:00 of Friday evening.

They found the bodies of a man and woman lying on the floor of the main room, while an infant was found in the bedroom.

Moloto said there were no visible injuries on any of them, and all three were declared dead by paramedics at the scene.

Also read: Two cricket coaches found dead at Laudium cricket oval

Moloto said Laudium police had launched an investigation into the deaths to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident and an inquest docket had been opened.

He said a post-mortem was being conducted and police were hoping it would give a clearer indication as to what happened.

Read more on:    pretoria

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Six die as car overturns near Maccasar

2018-06-02 10:24

Inside News24

 
/Video
WATCH: Goodwood residents experience flooding after heavy overnight rain
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Philadelphia 09:26 AM
Road name: N7

Oudtshoorn 09:24 AM
Road name: N12

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, June 01 2018-06-01 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 