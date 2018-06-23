Police investigating murder of Stellenbosch farmer

What To Read Next

Western Cape police are investigating the murder of a man that was killed on a farm near Stellenbosch on Saturday.

Netwerk24 reported that Jeffrey Zetler, 62, a well-known strawberry farmer was stabbed and killed in his office in Stellenbosch.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said when paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 16:30, they found a member of a security company performing CPR on the man.

"Paramedics found that the man was stabbed with an unknown object in his chest. ER24 continued resuscitating the man, but unfortunately, shortly afterwards the man succumbed to his injuries."

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said crime scene experts were still on the scene combing for clues.

Van Wyk said detectives were also still busy obtaining statements from everyone involved in the incident.

"No further information can be provided due to the sensitivity and seriousness of the case."

