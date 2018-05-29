Police launch investigation after 'gang element' opens fire during Cape Town protest

What To Read Next

Police found a bullet stuck on the door of the Nyala that was shot at in Woodlands. (Supplied)

Cape Town police are investigating complaints of attempted murder after live ammunition was fired at them by a "gang element" as they monitored a protest in Woodlands, Mitchells Plain, on Monday, spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk has said.

"At this stage, the investigation is ongoing. A case of attempted murder was registered for investigation," said Captain FC Van Wyk on Tuesday.

After live rounds were fired, the area was saturated with police officers and members of the gang unit. No injuries were reported after the shooting at Eisleben Road.

A case of public violence was also opened at Lentegeur police station.

On Monday night, Lentegeur police also received reports that several shops - a supermarket, a spares shop and spaza shops - were being looted in Eisleben Road, Woodlands.

Seven people, including three children, were arrested, Van Wyk said. Six of them would be charged with public violence, and one with burglary.

Van Wyk said police would stay in the area until calm had been restored.



