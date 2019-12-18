 

Police launch manhunt after five killed in Eldorado Park tavern

2019-12-18 20:15

Azarrah Karrim

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Five patrons of a tavern in Freedom Park, Eldorado Park, have been murdered by unknown suspects, prompting the police to launch a manhunt for the perpetrators on Wednesday.

In a statement, the police said they have mobilised "maximum resources to trace and arrest about three suspects following the murders".

"It is alleged three armed suspects, wearing balaclavas, forced entry and stormed into Intaba Tavern, also known as Jabu's Tavern, near Parkway Drive in Freedom Park, and assaulted and robbed the 53-year-old tavern owner of an undisclosed amount of cash and his cellphone," police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

The suspects then allegedly fired random shots, fatally wounding five male victims.

They were all declared dead on the scene.

Two others were rushed to hospital and discharged the next day after receiving medical treatment.

"Police officers who were patrolling the area escaped unharmed after random shots were also fired in their direction. A police vehicle was damaged as a result of the shooting," Peters said.

A video purporting to show the incident has been circulating on social media. It was captured shortly after the shooting.

"The person who filmed the incident is called upon to contact the police as any piece of information could add value to the investigation," Peters added.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela condemned the incident and vowed to increase visibility around places of entertainment during the festive period.

"Investigators must also work around the clock to ensure that the suspects are found and arrested," Mawela said.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pit toilet death: No monetary compensation can make up for the loss experienced, court says

51 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH LIVE | EFF president Julius Malema delivers closing address of 2nd elective conference
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sea Point 18:35 PM
Road name: High Level Road

Cape Town 15:27 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Four Daily Lotto players walk away with jackpot 2019-12-17 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 