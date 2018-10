Police in Mbombela in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for three suspects after a 51-year-old man was murdered in his home during a burglary on Tuesday evening.

According to information received by police, the victim was watching TV in the living room when the three suspects accosted him.

"A fight ensued between the victim and the suspects resulting in shots being fired," said police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe.

"The victim was shot [in] the upper body and was later certified dead at the scene by paramedics."

Bhembe said the victim's wife, who was also home at the time, came out from the bedroom and discovered her husband in a pool of blood. She then called for help.

"Security guards arrived shortly thereafter and discovered that the suspects had already fled the scene. A TV set that had been stolen from the house was discovered in nearby bushes.

"Police launched a manhunt for the suspects; however, no one has been arrested as yet. A murder and house robbery case was opened for investigation."