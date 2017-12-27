Police launch manhunt after petrol station employee murdered during robbery

What To Read Next

Pretoria - Police have launched a manhunt, following a business robbery which turned into a murder, at a petrol station in Mmabatho, North West.

Police said four armed suspects entered the petrol station's convenience shop at about 04:30 on Tuesday and demanded money and cellphones from the employees.

"The suspects allegedly used explosives to blow the safe [open] and took an undisclosed amount of cash," Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said in a statement.

As they left the store, the suspects shot a 34-year-old employee.

The four fled the scene in a vehicle, but later abandoned it and continued on foot while the police chased after them.

All four men evaded arrest, but police recovered the stolen money.

Investigations revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen at Letlhabile, near Brits, in August.

"Investigation into the matter continues," Funani said.



