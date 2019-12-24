Police launch manhunt for cop killer after officer shot in Pinetown

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole is seen during an interview about fight against crime. (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

A manhunt has been launched by police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole after yet another officer was killed in New Germany, Pinetown, west of Durban, on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Pinetown-based constable was shot dead on Ridge Road around 01:30.

"The factual circumstances of the constable's murder is unknown at this stage. The member was found slumped over in the driver's seat of a state-owned Quantum minibus with a gunshot wound to his head," police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

He said a motive for the killing was also yet to be determined and would form part of the investigation.

Naidoo said the officer's pistol and a R5 rifle were still in the Quantum.

Return fire

Sitole called for an immediate manhunt.

"We will not rest until we find those responsible for the killing of our young colleague. I have directed that all critical resources are mobilised to identify those responsible and bring them to book as soon as possible," he said.

Naidoo urged the public to come forward with information related to the murder or contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111.

"We also want to encourage people with a smart phone to download the MySAPSApp which will allow users to provide tip-offs and/or have access to nearest police stations, to the SAPS social media platforms. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence," he said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele will on Tuesday pay his last respects to late Warrant Officer Theena Pillay.

Pillay was gunned down outside his house on Sunday as he was leaving for work.

He managed to return fire, killing the gunman instantly. Pillay, however, succumbed to his injuries.

According to Lieutenant General Christine Mgwenya, 29 police officers were killed in the line of duty during the 2017/2018 financial year.

However, that number is lower than the 56 killed while off duty over the same period.

