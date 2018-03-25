Police launch manhunt for robbers who blew up cash van, injured guards

Hoedspruit police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a gang of robbers after they opened fire on a cash-in-transit vehicle. (Supplied)

Hoedspruit police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a gang of robbers after they opened fire on a cash-in-transit vehicle on Saturday, wounding two security guards.

"A cash-in-transit vehicle was travelling along the R40 road from Accornhoek toward Hoedspruit when two vehicles… with several occupants inside, started shooting at it," said Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"The driver lost control and it overturned.

"Subsequently, these suspects blew up this security vehicle with explosives and took an undisclosed amount of money before they fled the scene."

The two security officers are recovering in hospital.

