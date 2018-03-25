 

Police launch manhunt for robbers who blew up cash van, injured guards

2018-03-25 22:22

Correspondent

Hoedspruit police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a gang of robbers after they opened fire on a cash-in-transit vehicle. (Supplied)

Hoedspruit police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a gang of robbers after they opened fire on a cash-in-transit vehicle. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Hoedspruit police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a gang of robbers after they opened fire on a cash-in-transit vehicle on Saturday, wounding two security guards.

"A cash-in-transit vehicle was travelling along the R40 road from Accornhoek toward Hoedspruit when two vehicles… with several occupants inside, started shooting at it," said Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"The driver lost control and it overturned.

"Subsequently, these suspects blew up this security vehicle with explosives and took an undisclosed amount of money before they fled the scene."

The two security officers are recovering in hospital.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Glebelands hostel man, linked to previous crimes, arrested

2018-03-25 21:44

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Huge group gathers for Buchan as he prays for rain and saves gang leaders
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 24 2018-03-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 