Police have launched a man hunt for an unknown number of suspects following a triple murder on Saturday evening in a house in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to police, the suspects entered the home and opened fire on four men who were in the house.

Three of the men were fatally wounded, while a fourth survived the attack and was rushed to hospital.

Police spokesperson Major Thulani Zwane said that the suspects only took a firearm belonging to one of the deceased before fleeing the scene.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said reports from the scene indicated that four adult males were watching a soccer match in the lounge when an unknown gunman opened fire on them.

"Three of the victims were declared deceased on the scene, the other patient was in a critical condition and was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic before being transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment," Herbst said in a statement.

Zwane told News24 that police have registered a three cases of murder, attempted murder and house robbery.

No suspects have been arrested at this stage.