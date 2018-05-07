Police look into hanging of 10-year-old girl in Limpopo

What To Read Next

Njidda Maidugu never thought he would walk on two legs again after a suicide bombing in Nigeria. Now, he has been given hope. Watch. WATCH

Police in Limpopo have opened an inquest docket after the body of a 10-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree near her homestead in Nkovani Village.

The girl's body was found by her friend, also 10 years old, said police spokesperson Constable Mienkie Ramakgoakgoa.

She was identified as Ntwisiso Tshabalala, a Grade 4 pupil at Tivoneleni Primary School.

"The traumatised child alerted the elders after seeing her friend swinging from a tree behind the house," Ramakgoakgoa said.

She said residents reported the matter to the police and emergency services, but that the girl was declared dead on the scene.

"The 10-year-old child dying under these circumstances calls for everybody's condemnation. We urge parents and guardians to look after their children and always be alert of their whereabouts," Ramakgoakgoa added.

The cause of the incident is not yet known and the police investigation is ongoing.