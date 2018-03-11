Police looking into deaths of two cyclists at the Cape Town Cycle Tour

Cape Town – The police are investigating the deaths of two riders in the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Constable Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed police had opened two inquest dockets following the death of two cyclists during the race.

"An inquest docket has been opened for the first person who passed on, a 69-year-old man and also for the 41-year-old man. Circumstance surrounding his death are under investigation," Rwexana said.

The Cape Town Cycle Tour confirmed the death of two cyclists in two separate incidents.



David Bellairs, Marketing, Media and Sponsorship Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust, said the death of two cyclists were tragic.

"The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust is sad to confirm that today, during the 40th riding of the Cape Town Cycle Tour, there were two incidents that have resulted in the passing of two of our participants," he said.

"The first was a trauma incident just before 9:00 this morning on the M3 southbound in which a group of 20 cyclists was involved in a pileup. One of the cyclists succumbed to the injuries he sustained in this incident. His family has asked that we respect their privacy at this time and we will not be releasing his name."

Bellairs said the second incident occurred at about 10:22 after a man suffered a suspected heart attack.

"Once again we are respecting the family's wishes and not releasing his name," he said.

"Our most sincere condolences go out to the families of both these participants."