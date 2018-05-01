Police make two more arrests after 35 trucks damaged in violent N3 protest

What To Read Next

Trucks have been set alight along the N3 freeway near the Mooi River toll plaza. (Arrive Alive via Twitter)

Police have arrested two more people in connection with a violent protest along the N3 freeway near the Mooi River toll plaza in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday night.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said a total of 56 suspects, aged between 17 and 46, were arrested for public violence and possession of suspected stolen property.

Mbhele said they will appear in the Mooi River Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

"Groceries such as meat, burger patties, rolls of tissues, floor tiles and toilet paper were recovered when the police stormed the area yesterday [Monday]," she said on Tuesday.

Mbhele said that at around 19.30 on Sunday a group of people began throwing objects on the N3 freeway and set some trucks alight.

A total of 35 trucks were damaged, including those that were set alight.

WATCH: Trucks torched in violent N3 protest

"It is believed that the people who were protesting and throwing stones as well as burning objects had caused extensive damages to property.

"Local police and neighbouring police stations were mobilised and dispersed a number of people who were looting the burning trucks."

According to reports, the violence was apparently in response to the employment of foreign nationals as truck drivers.

The SA National Civic Organisation said on Tuesday that "labour disputes" that led to the violence needed to be resolved.

"We condemn the senseless violence and urge our communities to marginalise and expose opportunistic criminals that are involved in activities that are sabotaging the country’s economy," Sanco spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu said.

"Any disruption thereof as well the alleged overlooking of employment of locals in favour of foreign nationals will have unintended consequences on trade, tourism, employment relations and efforts aimed at boosting the country’s economic recovery."