Police make two more arrests after 35 trucks damaged in violent N3 protest

Police
have arrested two more people in connection with a violent protest along the N3
freeway near the Mooi River toll plaza in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday night.
Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said a
total of 56 suspects, aged between 17 and 46, were arrested for public violence
and possession of suspected stolen
property.
Mbhele said they will appear in
the Mooi River Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
"Groceries such as meat,
burger patties, rolls of tissues, floor tiles and toilet paper were recovered
when the police stormed the area yesterday [Monday]," she said on Tuesday.
Mbhele said that at around 19.30
on Sunday a group of people began throwing objects on the N3 freeway and set
some trucks alight.
A total of 35 trucks were
damaged, including those that were set alight.
WATCH: Trucks torched in violent N3 protest
"It is believed that the
people who were protesting and throwing stones as
well as burning objects had caused
extensive damages to property.
"Local police and
neighbouring police stations were mobilised and dispersed a number of people
who were looting the burning trucks."
According to reports, the
violence was apparently in response to the employment of foreign nationals as
truck drivers.
The SA National Civic
Organisation said on Tuesday that "labour disputes" that led to the
violence needed to be resolved.
"We condemn the senseless
violence and urge our communities to marginalise and expose opportunistic
criminals that are involved in activities that are sabotaging the country’s
economy," Sanco spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu said.
"Any disruption thereof as
well the alleged overlooking of employment of locals in favour of foreign
nationals will have unintended consequences on trade, tourism, employment
relations and efforts aimed at boosting the country’s economic
recovery."