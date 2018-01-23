 

Police make two more arrests following Krugersdorp protest

2018-01-23 16:55

Iavan Pijoos and Jeanette Chabalala

Johannesburg – Two women were arrested in Krugersdorp on Tuesday, following protests in the area.

The women were allegedly found in possession of drugs, passports and syringes in one of the suspected drug houses burnt down on Monday.

News24 witnessed two women being handcuffed and taken into police custody.

However, when contacted for comment, provincial spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini could not confirm the arrests.

He said 59 people had been arrested for public violence on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, rocks and branches lay scattered across the roads and several shops and bottle stores were looted.

Two houses, not far from where the protest action took place, were burnt down.

Protesters claimed that these were drug houses and brothels.

West Cluster Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Gert Jonker said the forum was "extremely frustrated".

"One [problem] is, the seemingly uncontrolled influx of foreigners to our country. I'm referring to the foreigners who come into our towns with a sole purpose to commit crimes," Jonker said.

High levels of crime

Gert said the community faced high drug- and prostitution-related crimes, and claimed that most of these crimes were being committed by foreign nationals.

WATCH: Protesters shut down Krugersdorp in bloody protest

"The second problem we have is with the Department of Home Affairs who are seemingly unable to control this tide of illegal [immigrants] coming into our country, taking over our businesses, prostituting our [women] and selling our children."

Jonker said they had also rescued a pregnant woman from a burnt down house on Monday.

He said she was also suspected of dealing in drugs.

                                                               (Supplied)

There are two shelters in the area for homeless women.

"Many of these women that come into these shelters are victims of prostitution, drug trafficking and substance abuse," he said.

Meanwhile, Sunday Udeze, who moved to South African from Nigeria in 2007, told reporters that he watched as protesters looted his shop. 

"I lost a lot of things… I am very tired and there is nothing we can do. We just have to start afresh," he said.

"The people that are doing drugs are in the streets and the prostitutes are not in our shops. I am too scared because they said they were coming back. It is what I am hearing. So, I don't see what I would be doing here because they already broke and took everything," Udeze said.

                                                              (Supplied)

On Monday, News24 reported police officers shot at protesters, who had gathered at the Kagiso police station, with rubber bullets.

A large group of Kagiso residents made their way to the police station to protest against crime, drugs and human trafficking in the area, according to community leader Pastor Joe Mabuela.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zondo vows no fear or favour as Zuma stalls scope of state capture inquiry

2018-01-23 16:39

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
State capture probe: People of SA deserve proper investigation
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 20 2018-01-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 