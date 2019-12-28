Police Minister Bheki Cele to attend funeral service of slain Lavender Hill boy, 5

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to attend the funeral service of slain five-year-old Valentino Grootetjie on Saturday morning.



The boy was shot dead during an alleged gang shooting in Drury Court, Lavender Hill, Cape Town, last Saturday afternoon.

A 22-year-old man was also seriously injured during the incident and was taken to hospital where he is recovering.

Two suspects have since been arrested in connection to the incident, News24 reported.

Donations for funeral arrangements have poured in since the death of the boy.

Lavender Hill activist Lucinda Evans, who is also the director of non-profit organisation Philisa Abafazi Bethu, told News24 earlier this week that the organisation had contributed 100% towards the funeral costs. Other donations received were used to renovate the family's home and pay for transport that will be used during the funeral.

The funeral service will be held at Levana Primary School and Valentino will be buried at Plumstead Cemetery.