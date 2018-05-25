Police mum on whether woman faked kidnapping to hide false pregnancy

What To Read Next

Gauteng police say they cannot confirm whether or not a Vosloorus woman faked her kidnapping to cover up her false pregnancy.

Mbali Jiyane, who was apparently nine months pregnant, appeared at a police station on Wednesday night - a week after she disappeared - and without the baby.

According to reports, the woman might have faked her kidnapping to cover up a false pregnancy.

However, Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said he could not confirm if the kidnapping was fake.

"We haven't concluded our investigation yet, after our investigations that is when we will know what happened. No suspects have been identified and no one has been arrested," he told News24 on Friday.

Dlamini said they were investigating a case of kidnapping.

Ransom demand

Vosloorus police spokesperson Captain Piet Rossouw said earlier that the father of the alleged baby started getting threatening messages after the woman went missing, demanding a ransom.

"That's when we opened a kidnapping case," he said.

Rossouw said Jiyane was apparently nine months pregnant when she disappeared, and that her friends had recently held a baby shower for her.

When she appeared at the police station on Wednesday, there was no sign of the baby.

Dlamini previously told News24 that Jiyane was unharmed.

"She came back yesterday [Wednesday]. She has been found. She was fine. She left with the aunt," he said.

