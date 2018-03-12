 

Police nab 2nd suspect in murders of 4 children

2018-03-12 07:37

Jan Bornman

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police say a second person has been arrested following the murder of four children in the province in September 2017.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said a 48-year-old suspect will be appearing in the Ramsgate Magistrate's Court on Monday following the arrest of a 32-year-old relative of the four children on Friday.

The 32-year-old man was arrested at his home in Ncukeni on Friday following "a lengthy investigation by a team of investigators tasked to solve the killing of minors".

"Another 48-year-old suspect has been arrested this morning at Latshoda area, Port Edward, for four counts of murder," Gwala said on Sunday.

Police discovered the bodies of three children, aged 4 to 12, lying inside a house with multiple stab wound on their bodies and with their left ears cut off. The fourth child was found outside the house with multiple stab wounds.

READ: 4 children found stabbed to death at home in KZN

"The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. The children were alone at the time of the attack," Gwala said.

Gwala said the two suspects will appear on four counts of murder.

READ: Mostly children murdered in SA - report

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa, promised the suspects would be brought to book.

"We will ensure that a well-prepared docket is sent to court so that the accused can be prosecuted for these horrendous acts."

"The cruelty that was displayed during the killing cannot be explained as it was too vicious, especially as it was committed by a relative who is expected to be the protector to these children," he said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA leader Mmusi Maimane to state the party's position on land

2018-03-12 05:20

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Twitter debate prompts new, inclusive marketing strategy from Castle Lite
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bishopscourt 10:14 AM
Road name: Rhodes Avenue

Cape Town 09:58 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, March 10 2018-03-10 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 