 

Police nab escaped 'dangerous criminal' after two months on the run

2020-01-04 09:01

Nicole McCain

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Limpopo police have arrested a "dangerous criminal" who escaped from the Hoedspruit police station in November.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the suspect was one of four escapees and was arrested on Thursday by police in Maake outside Tzaneen.

"The police … rearrested one of the four dangerous criminals who escaped from Hoedspruit Police Station on November 3, 2019. He was arrested together with another suspect," said Mojapelo.

Before his escape, the 41-year-old was in custody for house and business robberies as well as escaping from lawful custody in Mpumalanga.

He was one of the "dangerous awaiting trial prisoners" who escaped from Hoedspruit police cells, said Mojapelo.

The arrest was made after officers belonging to the Tzaneen Tracking Team received a tip-off about suspects in a house robbery and rape case in the Sekororo Village area, leading them to the suspects and subsequent arrest.

During the operation, police recovered two 203 rifles, a 9mm ADP pistol, five 9mm live rounds and four 303 live rounds.

Read more on:    saps  |  polokwane  |  arrest
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Boksburg man injured as lightning strikes near him

2020-01-03 23:06

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Melville and Newtown shootings not linked at this stage - Lesufi
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 09:11 AM
Road name: Main Road Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town CBD 06:13 AM
Road name: Adderley Street

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Friday's results 2020-01-03 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 