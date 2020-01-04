Police nab escaped 'dangerous criminal' after two months on the run

Limpopo police have arrested a "dangerous criminal" who escaped from the Hoedspruit police station in November.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the suspect was one of four escapees and was arrested on Thursday by police in Maake outside Tzaneen.

"The police … rearrested one of the four dangerous criminals who escaped from Hoedspruit Police Station on November 3, 2019. He was arrested together with another suspect," said Mojapelo.

Before his escape, the 41-year-old was in custody for house and business robberies as well as escaping from lawful custody in Mpumalanga.

He was one of the "dangerous awaiting trial prisoners" who escaped from Hoedspruit police cells, said Mojapelo.

The arrest was made after officers belonging to the Tzaneen Tracking Team received a tip-off about suspects in a house robbery and rape case in the Sekororo Village area, leading them to the suspects and subsequent arrest.

During the operation, police recovered two 203 rifles, a 9mm ADP pistol, five 9mm live rounds and four 303 live rounds.