 

Police nab seven suspects after scam delivers safe with fake cash

2019-11-16 14:14

Nicole McCain

SA Police Service. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

SA Police Service. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested seven men after a woman was handed a safe full of fake money in an apparent scam.

In March a woman was allegedly convinced by the suspects to resign from her job and hand over her savings, which the suspects would then invest on her behalf for "massive returns", explains provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

When the woman was handed a safe, expecting to receive the return on her investment, she instead found it to contain counterfeit money and papers, Mbele says.

Following the incident, a case of theft was opened at Ladysmith Police Station for investigation.

READ MORE: Quick-thinking cops save Eastern Cape man from alleged scam

On Wednesday, police officers from Uthukela Cluster and Vryheid made the arrest of seven suspects, who are being charged with being in the possession of suspected stolen property. Police confiscated an undisclosed amount of cash, counterfeit money, 15 cellphones, a laptop, different bank cards and two brand new vehicles.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, has applauded the investigators for arresting the suspects.

“We receive these kinds of complaints and we always caution people to refrain from trusting strangers with their hard-earned money.”

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man in court for allegedly killing his father, dumping body in street

2019-11-16 13:39

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Luyanda Botha handed three life sentences
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Dunoon 09:28 AM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
Modderdam 21:01 PM
Road name: Duinefontein Road

More traffic reports
Unlucky Friday: No Daily Lotto winners 2019-11-15 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 