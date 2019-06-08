 

Police nab suspect following assassination attempt on SABC executive

2019-06-08 10:37

Canny Maphanga

The SABC headquarters in Johannesburg. (GALLO IMAGES)

Gauteng Police have nabbed one of four people believed to be behind an apparent assassination attempt on SABC chief audit executive, Thamsanqa (Thami) Zikode on Friday night.

"Police have arrested a 32-year-old man and recovered a firearm with ammunition after a senior executive of [the] SABC was attacked last night," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed to News24 on Saturday.

"A getaway car was also recovered abandoned in South Gate."

Zikode escaped harm after he was followed home from the public broadcaster in Auckland Park on Friday night.

"He was followed by assailants who fired shots at him," SABC Spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said in a statement late on Friday night.

SABC News reported that one of the suspects was injured when Zikode fired back during the attack.

Police have since launched a manhunt for three suspects that are still at large, Masondo added.

The public broadcaster appointed Zikode in December 2017 in line with its "commitment to ensuring organisation stability, financial recovery, and sound governance".

Daily Lotto: Two players win jackpot in Friday's draw 2019-06-07 21:25
