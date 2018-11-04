Police nab suspected robbers after guard dies in shootout

Seven suspects have been arrested after a security guard was shot and killed during a robbery at a service station in Katlehong, Johannesburg, police said on Sunday.

On Monday, a group of armed attackers attacked a group of security guards during the robbery, which resulted in the shooting of one guard who later died in hospital.

A multi-disciplinary team comprising members from Crime Intelligence, Limpopo and Mpumalanga Tracking Teams as well as Ekhuruleni Metro police initially arrested suspects aged between 27 and 60 years on Friday.

"The team also seized four firearms and ammunition, a sedan and a bakkie which are suspected to have been used during the robbery at the filling station in Katlehong," police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

"Following these arrests, the team went to a second house where they arrested a 34-year-old woman after she was found to be illegally in possession of an assault rifle."

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole, praised the multi-disciplinary team for the speedy arrest.

"The speedy arrest of the suspects and ensuring a successful prosecution in this case will bring some relief to the family of the fallen security guard," Sitole said.

"I am also satisfied with the sterling work by members of our Crime Intelligence Division given that we have made multiple arrests of suspects before robberies were committed and now, within days after the Katlehong incident, these seven suspects have been arrested."

Naidoo added that the suspects are likely to face charges of murder, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

