Police nab man for possession of dynamite, ammunition

A 34-year-old man was arrested after police discovered explosives and ammunition in his vehicle in Strand near Cape Town on Saturday.

Police reacted to a tip-off and searched a Volswagen Golf in Kleinbos Avenue and found four sticks of dynamite and four 9mm rounds of ammunition, said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut.

"Our efforts to ensure the safety of the community are often strengthened by the public, who provide us with valuable information, as proven by the arrest of a suspect who was found in possession of dynamite," he said.

The man is due to make a court appearance in Strand once he has been charged with the illegal possession of explosives and ammunition.

